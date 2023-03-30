Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.