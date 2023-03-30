Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $12.31. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 18,037,024 shares changing hands.

VKTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 181,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

