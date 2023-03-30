Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $12.31. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 18,037,024 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VKTX. Maxim Group increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 724,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

