Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VRDN has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,191 shares of company stock worth $5,705,947. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

