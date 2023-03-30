VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.65. VTEX shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 2,770 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
