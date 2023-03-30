VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.65. VTEX shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 2,770 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

VTEX Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in VTEX by 41.0% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,932 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in VTEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in VTEX by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

