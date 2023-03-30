Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.