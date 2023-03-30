Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

