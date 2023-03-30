Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

