Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.73.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.78 and its 200 day moving average is $246.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.