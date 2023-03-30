WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Cut by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

