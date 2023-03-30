Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.82.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $193.88 on Wednesday. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

