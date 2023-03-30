Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 21.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Stock Up 1.7 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

WELL stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.63, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

