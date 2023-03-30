Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 263,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,850,000 after buying an additional 131,110 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 986,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,272,000 after buying an additional 130,728 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Werner Enterprises



Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

