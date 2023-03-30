Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

WAB stock opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.25. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 40,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

