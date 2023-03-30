Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.36

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 180907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

Wipro Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 769,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 122,898 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 102,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,038,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 532,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

