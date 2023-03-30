WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in WPP by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after buying an additional 175,158 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WPP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 957,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after buying an additional 193,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WPP by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,054,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WPP by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in WPP by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 345,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 760 ($9.34) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.87) to GBX 1,260 ($15.48) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.

WPP stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.4657 dividend. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.73%.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

