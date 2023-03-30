XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.71

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $10.22. XPeng shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 3,153,646 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPEV. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.
XPeng Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.