XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.71

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $10.22. XPeng shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 3,153,646 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPEV. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in XPeng by 137.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

