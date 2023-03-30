Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.93. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 626 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $564.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

