10,289 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $48.44.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

