11,789 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,943,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,225,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,141,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $88.54 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.6197 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 85.96%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.