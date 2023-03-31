11,880 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

