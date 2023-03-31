12,101 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,519,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

DFIC stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

