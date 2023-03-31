13,358 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,160,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,766,000 after purchasing an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,839,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,375,000 after acquiring an additional 137,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $49,994.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.