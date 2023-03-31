1,366 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NICE by 7.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,568,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,282,000 after buying an additional 171,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in NICE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,162,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,857,000 after buying an additional 38,507 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in NICE by 3.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 895,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,271,000 after buying an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in NICE by 22.3% during the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 799,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,768,000 after buying an additional 145,450 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.38.

NICE Trading Up 2.0 %

About NICE

NICE opened at $224.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $235.11.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

