1,389 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 780.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

AMG opened at $139.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.06.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

