16,675 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 184.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $897,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 3.4 %

WSC stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.