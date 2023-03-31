1,824 Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWZ opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

