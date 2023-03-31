19,516 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 338,691 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

NYSE XHR opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.