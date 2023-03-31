2,201 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,201 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.10 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.49.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,022,681 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

