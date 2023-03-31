24,500 Shares in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF alerts:

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IG opened at $20.83 on Friday. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $24.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Profile

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.