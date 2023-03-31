2,522 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.