26,536 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,228,000 after buying an additional 3,501,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after acquiring an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after acquiring an additional 366,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,166,000 after buying an additional 142,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,452,000 after buying an additional 1,315,939 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

