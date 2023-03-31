28,392 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 135.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

