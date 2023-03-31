3,601 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock worth $2,166,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Loews Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.