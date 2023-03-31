3,622 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NovoCure by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,371,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,225,000 after purchasing an additional 40,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NovoCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NovoCure by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 574,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,748 shares of company stock worth $24,674,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Price Performance

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 0.83.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Featured Articles

