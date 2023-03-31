36,849 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $496,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 180,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $15,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SIX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

About Six Flags Entertainment

Shares of SIX opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.