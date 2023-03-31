3,975 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $1,438,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hayward in the third quarter valued at $91,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Hayward by 66.2% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 124,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

HAYW opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.98. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAYW. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at $206,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at $206,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,273,144 shares of company stock worth $83,879,623. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

