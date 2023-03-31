3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

About 3M



3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

