4,174 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.54.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,666. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $201.35 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.68.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

