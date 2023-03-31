4,689 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $84,742.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,803.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $84,742.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,803.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $2,056,822 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.
