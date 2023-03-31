4,824 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.49 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.02.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

