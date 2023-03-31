500 Shares in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 145,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS KNG opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $558.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.89.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

