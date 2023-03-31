51,263 Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.45 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

