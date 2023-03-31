5,613 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,613 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,852,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,219 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

