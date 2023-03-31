5,638 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

