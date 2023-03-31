6,355 Shares in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 290.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 4.3 %

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $311,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $311,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,120 shares of company stock valued at $799,741. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRK stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $818.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.09.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also

