6,545 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Apple accounts for about 0.5% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.58. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

