6,965 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globe Life Price Performance

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

NYSE GL opened at $109.58 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.59.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.