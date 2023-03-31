7,981 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 935,593 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after acquiring an additional 447,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2,915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.88 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.57.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.