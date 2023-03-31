841 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOH opened at $266.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.62 and its 200-day moving average is $316.42. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.36.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.